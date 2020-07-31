Officials will finally start tracking how coronavirus spreads in the LGBT+ community
Friday, 31 July 2020 () Officials in California are set to start tracking how coronavirus is spreading in the LGBT+ community in a groundbreaking move. The state will start collecting data on the sexual orientation and gender identity in all new cases of COVID-19, making it the first state in America to do so, CBS Sacramento reports. The move...
Clark County and other Las Vegas area officials are sharing a coronavirus update and a new outreach effort to fight the growing number of COVID-19 cases occurring within the Hispanic community. Jeremy..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:20Published