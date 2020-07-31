Former Ellen DeGeneres Show staff accuse producers of sexual misconduct, grooming and harassment
Friday, 31 July 2020 () The Ellen DeGeneres Show set is rife with sexual harassment and is led with fear and menace, a number of former employees have alleged. Three Ellen producers have between them been accused of groping and grooming junior staff members, asking employees for sex and creating an atmosphere of intimidation. Kevin Leman, head...
‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia The daytime talk show is being internally investigated following numerous workplace misconduct complaints, according to ‘Variety.’ Telepictures and Warner Bros. Television sent out a memo saying that current and former staffers...