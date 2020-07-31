Global  
 

Former Ellen DeGeneres Show staff accuse producers of sexual misconduct, grooming and harassment

PinkNews Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The Ellen DeGeneres Show set is rife with sexual harassment and is led with fear and menace, a number of former employees have alleged. Three Ellen producers have between them been accused of groping and grooming junior staff members, asking employees for sex and creating an atmosphere of intimidation. Kevin Leman, head...
