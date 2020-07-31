Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Independent's Evgeny Lebedev awarded peerage by PM

Independent Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The Independent's largest shareholder Evgeny Lebedev has been made a life peer after being nominated by the prime minister Boris Johnson for his work in the media industry and support for conservation charities.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Evgeny Lebedev Evgeny Lebedev Russian businessman


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Architect of UK's coronavirus lockdown Neil Ferguson says he has never met Boris Johnson

 'I never met Johnson, I never had one-on-ones, it's not the way science advice works in the UK'
Independent

'Shoulders, knees and toes to follow': Britons react to Boris Johnson's new coronavirus slogan 'Hands, Face, Space'

 'Why do those who lead us think we only understand glib soundbites?' asks one commentator
Independent
Boris Johnson announces lockdown relaxation delay: the key points [Video]

Boris Johnson announces lockdown relaxation delay: the key points

The Prime Minister has announced the Government is "squeezing the brake pedal"on plans to ease lockdown restrictions for activities deemed to be at a higherrisk for the spreading of coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published
Boris Johnson delays reopening of indoor venues [Video]

Boris Johnson delays reopening of indoor venues

Plans to re-open indoor venues such as bowling alleys, casinos and theatres are to be put on hold, as Boris Johnson announces new measures to crack down on Covid-19. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published

The Independent The Independent British online daily newspaper

Arsenal offered chance to sign Philippe Coutinho for just £9million in Barcelona player swap deal

 The Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. Barcelona’s..
WorldNews

Unemployment will rise to highest level since 1993 if furlough scheme ends in October, economic researchers warn

 Based on forecasts, The Independent estimates some 700,000 jobs will be lost in 2021 with scheme's removal
Independent
Netflix Axes D'Elia [Video]

Netflix Axes D'Elia

Netflix has dropped a planned prank show featuring Chris D’Elia. The move comes after allegations of sexual misconduct made against the comedian. A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed the news to The Independent. According to the LA Times, which first reported the development, the non-scripted show would have featured D’Elia and another comedian. The program had yet to go into production. D'Elia has been accused of grooming underaged girls for sex via social media.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Man uses prosthetic face to pose as elderly gambler and pull off $100,000 casino heist, FBI says

 The Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. A man used a..
WorldNews

Tweets about this