The Independent's Evgeny Lebedev awarded peerage by PM

Netflix Axes D'Elia



Netflix has dropped a planned prank show featuring Chris D’Elia. The move comes after allegations of sexual misconduct made against the comedian. A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed the news to The Independent. According to the LA Times, which first reported the development, the non-scripted show would have featured D’Elia and another comedian. The program had yet to go into production. D'Elia has been accused of grooming underaged girls for sex via social media.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published on January 1, 1970