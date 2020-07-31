|
The Independent's Evgeny Lebedev awarded peerage by PM
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The Independent's largest shareholder Evgeny Lebedev has been made a life peer after being nominated by the prime minister Boris Johnson for his work in the media industry and support for conservation charities.
