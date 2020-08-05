John Hume funeral: Derry stops for SDLP founder, peacemaker and Nobel laureate's final farewell

Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83. Mr Hume, who wasawarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreementin Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a number of years. The formerFoyle MP had dementia and was cared for in the Owen Mor nursing home...
Current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who represents the Foyle seat Mr Hume heldfor two decades, said the island had lost its most significant andconsequential political figure of the 20th century. As he..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
John Hume, a Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, has died at the age of 83...