Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Hume funeral: Derry stops for SDLP founder, peacemaker and Nobel laureate's final farewell

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The funeral of former SDLP leader John Hume is taking place in his home city of Londonderry this morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83 00:47

 Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83. Mr Hume, who wasawarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreementin Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a number of years. The formerFoyle MP had dementia and was cared for in the Owen Mor nursing home...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

John Hume’s body makes final journey home [Video]

John Hume’s body makes final journey home

Former SDLP leader and Nobel laureate John Hume has made his final journeyhome to his native Londonderry after his death earlier this week. His body wasbrought from Moville in Co Donegal 18 miles..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
John Hume hailed as Ireland’s Martin Luther King [Video]

John Hume hailed as Ireland’s Martin Luther King

Current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who represents the Foyle seat Mr Hume heldfor two decades, said the island had lost its most significant andconsequential political figure of the 20th century. As he..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
John Hume, Northern Ireland peace maker, dies [Video]

John Hume, Northern Ireland peace maker, dies

John Hume, a Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, has died at the age of 83...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published

Tweets about this