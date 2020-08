Babar Azam enhances reputation with sublime half-century to frustrate England Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Babar Azam reached a regal half-century just before rain brought an early tea on the first day of England’s opening Test against Pakistan with the tourists 121 for two. 👓 View full article

