It’s been two months and Mike Pence is still throwing his toys out of the pram over the Supreme Court’s historic LGBT+ ruling

PinkNews Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
US vice president Mike Pence has slammed June’s historic Supreme Court ruling that made it illegal to fire workers for being gay or transgender as “a disappointment to conservatives”. Pence named the court’s top judge, the conservative chief justice John Roberts, in a rare direct rebuke on...
