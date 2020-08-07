Coronavirus: UK 'will not hesitate' to add France to quarantine list

Theodora Wayte RT @Gethin76: So Wales adds Belgium, Bahamas and Andorra to the quarantine list, announced this afternoon, effective midnight tonight Eng… 4 hours ago

bedlamp RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra have been added to the UK's coronavirus quarantine list, after a spike in cases in… 5 hours ago

J.vandenbroek RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas have been added to the UK's #coronavirus quarantine list, after a spike in cases in… 7 hours ago

hakimamir78 Coronavirus: Travellers arriving in UK from Belgium, Andorra and Bahamas will have to quarantine https://t.co/2X2jByXspJ via @Yahoo 7 hours ago

Top Tweet Of The DAY RT @bywirenews: Passengers arriving into Britain from Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra will need to quarantine for 14 days due to concerns… 8 hours ago

SAYLOR Coronavirus: Travellers arriving in UK from Belgium, Andorra and Bahamas will have to quarantine https://t.co/oUP8N5qUBk via @yahooNewsUK 8 hours ago