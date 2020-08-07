|
Coronavirus: UK 'will not hesitate' to add France to quarantine list
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
The government "will not hesitate to take action" and add more countries to its quarantine list, chancellor Rishi Sunak has said, when asked about speculation that France could follow Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas onto the list requiring travellers to stay at home for 14 days.
