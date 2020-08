Explaining the Government’s ‘triple lock’ solution to school chaos Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The question of what to do with A-level and GCSE students in a year when exams have been cancelled has been a tricky equation to solve. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this James Willats 🗓️Today: Explaining the Government’s ‘triple lock’ solution to school chaos 'Amid the swirling waters of the corona… https://t.co/XVXRSRXtc1 1 hour ago Express & Star The Government has come up with a plan for school leavers in the year of coronavirus, but it is not universally pop… https://t.co/4sabjavIaU 2 hours ago