Perseid meteor shower 2020 to peak this week: Here's the best time to spot them
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
THE 2020 Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak before dawn on Thursday as the Earth passes through a cloud of cometary dust - producing up to 150 meteors every hour.
