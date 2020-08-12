Global  
 

Perseid meteor shower 2020 to peak this week: Here's the best time to spot them

The Argus Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
THE 2020 Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak before dawn on Thursday as the Earth passes through a cloud of cometary dust - producing up to 150 meteors every hour.
 NASA predicted people would see "one of the best" meteor shows of the year, and here is the Perseid meteor shower as it Waipahu, Hawaii on Tuesday.

This footage, filmed on Monday (August 11), shows the Perseid meteor shower approaching its dazzling peak. Captured in Vétroz, Switzerland, the timelapse was filmed using several cameras pointing..

The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most popular meteor showers of the year, will face some competition from the moon this year during its peak.

Perseid Meteor Shower happening tonight, visible between 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

 Looking for a fun, physical-distancing activity in the coming days? The best meteor shower of the year is upon us.
