World Snooker Championship 2020: Anthony McGill on course for semi-final upset against Kyren Wilson

BBC News Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Scotland's Anthony McGill is on course to cause an upset in his first World Championship semi-final with a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson.
Ronnie O’Sullivan on likelihood of winning World Championships [Video]

Ronnie O’Sullivan on likelihood of winning World Championships

Ronnie O’Sullivan speaks on his chances of bringing home the silverware fromthe Snooker World Championships. He jokingly suggests he needs to be likeNovak Djokovic in order to win the title. O'Sullivan has won a place in thesemi-finals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:48Published

World Snooker Championship 2020: Judd Trump out after quarter-final defeat by Kyren Wilson

 Defending champion Judd Trump is out of the World Championship after losing to Kyren Wilson in the quarter-finals.
BBC News

World Snooker Championship 2020: Mark Selby beats Neil Robertson in quarter-finals

 Three-time champion Mark Selby reaches the World Championship semi-finals with an emphatic victory over Neil Robertson.
BBC News

World Snooker Championship 2020: Barry Hawkins through, Stephen Maguire out

 World number 15 Barry Hawkins makes light work of Swiss debutant Alexander Ursenbacher with a 10-2 victory at the World Championship in Sheffield.
BBC News

McGill dominates Wilson to take command of first Crucible semi-final

 Scotland's Anthony McGill is on course to cause an upset in his first World Championship semi-final with a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson.
BBC News

'Crucible curse' strikes as defending champion Trump knocked out by Wilson

 Defending champion Judd Trump is out of the World Championship after losing to Kyren Wilson in the quarter-finals.
BBC News

