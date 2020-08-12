|
World Snooker Championship 2020: Anthony McGill on course for semi-final upset against Kyren Wilson
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Scotland's Anthony McGill is on course to cause an upset in his first World Championship semi-final with a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony McGill Scottish snooker player
World Snooker Championship Annual professional snooker ranking tournament
Ronnie O’Sullivan on likelihood of winning World Championships
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:48Published
World Snooker Championship 2020: Judd Trump out after quarter-final defeat by Kyren WilsonDefending champion Judd Trump is out of the World Championship after losing to Kyren Wilson in the quarter-finals.
BBC News
World Snooker Championship 2020: Mark Selby beats Neil Robertson in quarter-finalsThree-time champion Mark Selby reaches the World Championship semi-finals with an emphatic victory over Neil Robertson.
BBC News
World Snooker Championship 2020: Barry Hawkins through, Stephen Maguire outWorld number 15 Barry Hawkins makes light work of Swiss debutant Alexander Ursenbacher with a 10-2 victory at the World Championship in Sheffield.
BBC News
Kyren Wilson English professional snooker player
McGill dominates Wilson to take command of first Crucible semi-finalScotland's Anthony McGill is on course to cause an upset in his first World Championship semi-final with a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson.
BBC News
'Crucible curse' strikes as defending champion Trump knocked out by WilsonDefending champion Judd Trump is out of the World Championship after losing to Kyren Wilson in the quarter-finals.
BBC News
Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom
Three dead after Scotland passenger train derailsThe driver is believed to be among those who were killed in the incident in Aberdeenshire.
BBC News
Train derails in Scotland, serious injuries reported
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04Published
Scotland train derailment - latest news: One dead after 'extremely serious' incident in Aberdeenshire amid severe floodingIncident occurred in area that has seen heavy flooding
Independent
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this