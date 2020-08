USPS Warns Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballots May Not Be Delivered By Election Day Deadline



This comes as President Donald Trump said he is withholding funding for the Postal Service to stop universal mail-in voting. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:33 Published 1 day ago

TikTok Reportedly Collected Android Users’ Unique Data Typically Used for Targeted Ads



TikTok reportedly went around a Google safeguard to collect data on millions of Android phone users, which tracked them without allowing them to opt out. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:04 Published 3 days ago