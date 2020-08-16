Global  
 

Manchester City out of Champions League: Different year, same stuff - Kevin de Bruyne

BBC News Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Kevin de Bruyne says Manchester City "need to learn" after a third consecutive Champions League quarter-final exit.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Champions League preview: Man City v Lyon

Champions League preview: Man City v Lyon 01:12

 Manchester City and Lyon go head to head in Friday's Champions League quarter-final. City are the only UK club left in the competition.

'How Guardiola made a mess of Man City's big Champions League chance' - Chris Waddle analysis

 Manchester City treated Lyon like they were Bayern Munich and paid the price, says BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Chris Waddle.
BBC News

Lyon stun Guardiola's Man City to reach Champions League semis

 Moussa Dembele came off the bench to score two late goals as Lyon caused another Champions League sensation on Saturday, dumping out Pep Guardiola's Manchester..
WorldNews
Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League [Video]

Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League

Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out. City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after they imploded late onthanks to Raheem Sterling’s astonishing miss. Kevin De Bruyne cancelled outMaxwel Cornet’s opener before Moussa Dembele made it 2-1 after a VAR check ona possible foul on Aymeric Laporte with 11 minutes left.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Late drama, a big shock, glorious chaos and a real sitter - four nights of football madness

 How did the Champions League quarter-finals go? There were memorable storylines in each one.
BBC News

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Manchester City: 'This season has simply not been good enough' - European exit reaffirms faults

 BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty looks at what went wrong for Manchester City against Lyon and what now for Pep Guardiola's side.
BBC News

Kevin De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne Belgian footballer

Jordan Henderson awarded Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year [Video]

Jordan Henderson awarded Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers’Association Footballer of the Year. The midfielder, who lifted the Reds’ firsttitle for 30 years on Wednesday, was the outright winner ahead of Kevin DeBruyne.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Guadiola is 'delighted' after Man City thrash champions Liverpool [Video]

Guadiola is 'delighted' after Man City thrash champions Liverpool

Pep Guardiola says he is "delighted" with his side's 4-0 win against league champions Liverpool, and had high praise for Kevin De Bruyne.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Rio Ferdinand slams Pep Guardiola after Man City’s Champions League exit

Rio Ferdinand slams Pep Guardiola after Man City’s Champions League exit Manchester City suffered a surprise defeat to Lyon in the Champions League quarter-final after struggling to stamp their authority on their French opponents in...
Daily Star Also reported by •News24BBC News

Aymeric Laporte admits Man City exit after VAR controversy is hard to take

 Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte admits crashing out of the Champions League after yet more VAR controversy is tough to take.
Belfast Telegraph

Varane takes blame for defeat to Manchester City

 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane took the blame for this side’s Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City on Friday. Pep Guardiola’s side won...
SoccerNews.com


