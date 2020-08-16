|
Manchester City out of Champions League: Different year, same stuff - Kevin de Bruyne
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Kevin de Bruyne says Manchester City "need to learn" after a third consecutive Champions League quarter-final exit.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
'How Guardiola made a mess of Man City's big Champions League chance' - Chris Waddle analysisManchester City treated Lyon like they were Bayern Munich and paid the price, says BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Chris Waddle.
BBC News
Lyon stun Guardiola's Man City to reach Champions League semisMoussa Dembele came off the bench to score two late goals as Lyon caused another Champions League sensation on Saturday, dumping out Pep Guardiola's Manchester..
WorldNews
Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Late drama, a big shock, glorious chaos and a real sitter - four nights of football madnessHow did the Champions League quarter-finals go? There were memorable storylines in each one.
BBC News
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
Manchester City: 'This season has simply not been good enough' - European exit reaffirms faultsBBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty looks at what went wrong for Manchester City against Lyon and what now for Pep Guardiola's side.
BBC News
Kevin De Bruyne Belgian footballer
Jordan Henderson awarded Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Guadiola is 'delighted' after Man City thrash champions Liverpool
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this