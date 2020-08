Watchdog Group Sues US Gov Over Unidentified Forces Policing Portland Protesters



Gizmodo reports nonprofit watchdog group American Oversight is suing the US Justice Department and five other agencies. The lawsuit concerns the deployment of federal police against protesters in.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago

Police declare an unlawful assembly in Portland Friday night



Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night as hundreds of people gathered near a shared law enforcement building on the east side of the city during the 71st consecutive day of.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06 Published 1 week ago