Olga Freeman: Woman charged with murder of 10-year-old boy in Acton

Monday, 17 August 2020
A woman has been charged with the murder of a 10-year-old boy in west London.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Woman held on suspicion of murdering 10-year-old boy

Woman held on suspicion of murdering 10-year-old boy 00:31

 A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 10-year-oldboy. She walked into a police station in the early hours of Sunday to speak toofficers and a short while later the boy was found dead at a home inCumberland Park, Acton, west London. Police believe they know the identity...

