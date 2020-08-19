Man ‘deliberately drove into motorcyclists in Berlin motorway terror attack’
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () An Iraqi-born man deliberately drove his car into motorcycles along a stretch of Berlin motorway, leaving at least one person in a life-threatening condition in what German officials said was a terror attack.
A series of crashes caused by a 30-year-old Iraqi man on a Berlin highway was an Islamic extremist attack, prosecutors told the German news agency dpa on Wednesday. Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles on Tuesday evening along a stretch...
