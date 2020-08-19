Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man ‘deliberately drove into motorcyclists in Berlin motorway terror attack’

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
An Iraqi-born man deliberately drove his car into motorcycles along a stretch of Berlin motorway, leaving at least one person in a life-threatening condition in what German officials said was a terror attack.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Yahoo News - Published
News video: Berlin motorway pile up caused by terrorist attack

Berlin motorway pile up caused by terrorist attack 01:25

 A series of crashes caused by a 30-year-old Iraqi man on a Berlin highway was an Islamic extremist attack, prosecutors told the German news agency dpa on Wednesday. Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles on Tuesday evening along a stretch...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mumbai hotel terror threat: Maharashtra Home minister speaks to top cops [Video]

Mumbai hotel terror threat: Maharashtra Home minister speaks to top cops

Maharashtra Home minister said that he had held discussions with senior police officers regarding threat calls to two hotels in Mumbai. Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba, and Taj Lands End in Bandra had..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:02Published
Terror police charge man with murder after Reading attack [Video]

Terror police charge man with murder after Reading attack

A man has been charged after three men died and several others were injured in a knife attack in Reading. Khairi Saadallah, 25, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, was charged with three counts of murder and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Second terror attack victim named [Video]

Second terror attack victim named

The second victim of the Reading terror attack has been named as an American man who had been living in the UK for 15 years.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Man drove into motorcyclists in German highway terror attack

 An Iraqi-born man deliberately drove his car into motorcycles along a stretch of Berlin highway, leaving at least one person in life-threatening condition in...
CTV News

Iraqi man detained after targeting motorcyclists on Berlin highway in possible terror attack, police say

 A 30-year-old Iraqi man detained after a series of crashes on a Berlin highway Tuesday evening is being investigated for what prosecutors have called an...
FOXNews.com

Berlin motorway crashes 'a possible terror attack'

 Man rams several vehicles on a Berlin motorway in what prosecutors suspect was an Islamist-motivated attack
BBC News


Tweets about this