Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors: Rory Sutherland relishing nerves of 'must-win' game Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Edinburgh loosehead Rory Sutherland talks about overcoming injury odds, pre-match nerves, Lions tours and a rugby return with a "must-win" game against Glasgow Warriors. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this