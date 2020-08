You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rory McIlroy determined to thrive without crowds in bid to end major drought



Rory McIlroy concedes he cannot use his unease at playing without crowds as anexcuse as he looks to end his lengthy major drought in the US PGAChampionship. McIlroy has struggled to perform to his best.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 3 weeks ago Rory: I've now adapted to no spectators



World number three Rory McIlroy says he has now fully adapted to playing without fans amid the coronavirus pandemic ahead of this week's PGA Championship, the first major of the year. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:40 Published 3 weeks ago New putter for Tiger ahead of PGA Championship



Tiger Woods looks set to play with a new putter at this week's PGA Championship, the first major of the year. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:46 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this