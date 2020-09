Derry YouTuber Adam Beales joins Blue Peter presenting line-up Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Funny, incredibly warm, brilliant with kids and a little bit mischievous... That's the sort of person Blue Peter bosses were looking for as their new presenter – and in Londonderry man Adam Beales they've found someone who ticks all those boxes.

