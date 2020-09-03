Global  
 

New Blue Peter presenter Adam Beales pretended to come out as gay as a ‘prank’ in resurfaced YouTube video

PinkNews Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
New Blue Peter presenter Adam Beales has been defended by Peter Tatchell after a resurfaced video showed him pretending to come out as gay to his friends in a “prank” on YouTube. Adam B, as his three million YouTube followers know him, was confirmed Wednesday (September 2) as the 40th presenter on the...
