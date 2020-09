Neco Williams and Wales ‘can’t wait’ to face England after victory over Bulgaria



Wales hero Neco Williams set his sights on a Wembley date with England afterscoring a dramatic Nations League winner against Bulgaria. The Liverpoolteenager, making only his second Wales appearance as.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 7 hours ago

Giggs praises Williams for late winner



Ryan Giggs reflects on his sides last-gasp victory and says he is delighted for Liverpool youngster Neco Williams after his stoppage-time header gave Wales a 1-0 win over Bulgaria. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:55 Published 12 hours ago