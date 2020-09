Volkswagen’s former boss Martin Winterkorn must stand trial in diesel scandal Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A German court has ruled that former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn must stand trial on fraud charges in connection with the company’s diesel emissions scandal. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Former VW boss Winterkorn must stand trial in diesel scandal FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A German court has ruled former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn must stand trial on fraud charges in connection with the company's...

SeattlePI.com 53 minutes ago





Tweets about this