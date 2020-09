Lily Allen is sharing photos from her big day! The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a few photos from her Las Vegas wedding to David Harbour. In the...

Lily Allen and David Harbour Take Big Step Toward Getting Married in Las Vegas They're going to the chapel and they're going to get married! Pop culture fans have a big reason to be on wedding watch after Lily Allen and David Harbour took a...

E! Online 1 day ago