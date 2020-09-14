|
Democrat Andrew Gillum comes out as bisexual in emotional first interview since being found with a gay escort
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Democrat Andrew Gillum has come out as bisexual in his first television interview since he was found in a hotel with a gay escort. Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor who ran for to be governor of Florida in 2018, saw his career disintegrate in March when he was found in a Miami beach hotel room … Continued The post...
|
|
|
|
