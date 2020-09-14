Global  
 

Democrat Andrew Gillum comes out as bisexual in emotional first interview since being found with a gay escort

PinkNews Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Democrat Andrew Gillum has come out as bisexual in his first television interview since he was found in a hotel with a gay escort.  Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor who ran for to be governor of Florida in 2018, saw his career disintegrate in March when he was found in a Miami beach hotel room … Continued The post...
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: 'I Don't Identify As Gay, But I Do Identify As Bisexual': Andrew Gillum Reveals To Tamron Hall

'I Don't Identify As Gay, But I Do Identify As Bisexual': Andrew Gillum Reveals To Tamron Hall 00:27

 Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has come out as bisexual in an interview with Tamron Hall. Katie Johnston reports.

