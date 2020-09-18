Covid: New restrictions in North West, Midlands and West Yorkshire

The North East looks set to become the latest area in England to come underlocal restrictions as coronavirus cases rise. The restrictions will reportedlyapply to Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead,County Durham and Sunderland – which have all seen rises in cases,...
Amid rising rates of coronavirus, Lancashire is expected to see tougher restrictions put in place to control the spread of Covid-19.
A rare albino hedgehog that was found at “death’s door” is set to make a fullrecovery after being rescued by a six-year-old boy. The hedgehog – which hasbeen named Jack Frost – was infested with parasites, dehydrated andmalnourished when it was spotted by Ruben Wiggins in Otley, West Yorkshire,and taken to a nearby rescue centre.
A woman has said she was sickened by footage of her brother being arrestedwhile being told “chill out or I’ll choke you out” by a police officer. A WestYorkshire Police officer has been suspended after a video was widely shared ofHassan Ahmed being arrested in Halifax on Sunday.
Two bodies have been found in the search for two brothers who went missing atsea off the Fylde coast in Lancashire. Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and AliAthar Shabbir, 16, from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, were last seen close to StAnnes Pier in Lytham St Annes on Saturday evening. Their 15-year-old cousin,also from Dewsbury, managed to swim to the shore. The youngster, who was notnamed, remains in hospital.
Two teenagers who went missing in water off the Fylde coast in Lancashire havebeen named by police. An extensive air and sea search has been unable to findbrothers Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16, from Dewsbury,West Yorkshire. Police were alerted at 6.55pm on Saturday after they wentmissing close to St Annes Pier in Lytham St Annes.
West Midlands Police Chief Constable Dave Thompson says his force is trying to "balance" its approach in enforcing new Covid-19 restrictions and encourages the public to report breaches online rather..
The Government has announced new restrictions to stop the spread ofcoronavirus across Greater Manchester and parts of east Lancashire and WestYorkshire. But what restrictions have been imposed and what..
