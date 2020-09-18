Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid: New restrictions in North West, Midlands and West Yorkshire

BBC News Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Nine of the 10 areas with the highest infection rates in England are in the North West.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: New restrictions expected for North East amid rising Covid-19 cases

New restrictions expected for North East amid rising Covid-19 cases 01:31

 The North East looks set to become the latest area in England to come underlocal restrictions as coronavirus cases rise. The restrictions will reportedlyapply to Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead,County Durham and Sunderland – which have all seen rises in cases,...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

North West England North West England One of nine official regions of England


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Concerns over Lancashire lockdown as coronavirus rates rise [Video]

Concerns over Lancashire lockdown as coronavirus rates rise

Amid rising rates of coronavirus, Lancashire is expected to see tougher restrictions put in place to control the spread of Covid-19. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published

'So many people at breaking point': Australia's migrant support services are buckling under pressure

 A new survey shows almost nine in 10 migrant and multicultural services reported increased numbers of people reaching out for help during COVID-19.
SBS

Coronavirus updates: Las Vegas bars, breweries to reopen Sunday; Texas eases business restrictions; India reports 96K more cases in 24 hours

 Bars in Las Vegas reopen Sunday. Texas to relax restrictions for businesses, except bars. India reports 96K more cases in 24 hours. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

West Yorkshire West Yorkshire County of England

Rare albino hedgehog recovering after rescue [Video]

Rare albino hedgehog recovering after rescue

A rare albino hedgehog that was found at “death’s door” is set to make a fullrecovery after being rescued by a six-year-old boy. The hedgehog – which hasbeen named Jack Frost – was infested with parasites, dehydrated andmalnourished when it was spotted by Ruben Wiggins in Otley, West Yorkshire,and taken to a nearby rescue centre.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published
Sister ‘sickened’ by police actions in ‘I’ll choke you out’ arrest [Video]

Sister ‘sickened’ by police actions in ‘I’ll choke you out’ arrest

A woman has said she was sickened by footage of her brother being arrestedwhile being told “chill out or I’ll choke you out” by a police officer. A WestYorkshire Police officer has been suspended after a video was widely shared ofHassan Ahmed being arrested in Halifax on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
Bodies found in search for brothers missing at sea [Video]

Bodies found in search for brothers missing at sea

Two bodies have been found in the search for two brothers who went missing atsea off the Fylde coast in Lancashire. Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and AliAthar Shabbir, 16, from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, were last seen close to StAnnes Pier in Lytham St Annes on Saturday evening. Their 15-year-old cousin,also from Dewsbury, managed to swim to the shore. The youngster, who was notnamed, remains in hospital.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Two brothers go missing in waters off Lancashire coast [Video]

Two brothers go missing in waters off Lancashire coast

Two teenagers who went missing in water off the Fylde coast in Lancashire havebeen named by police. An extensive air and sea search has been unable to findbrothers Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16, from Dewsbury,West Yorkshire. Police were alerted at 6.55pm on Saturday after they wentmissing close to St Annes Pier in Lytham St Annes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Midlands Midlands Place in * England, * United Kingdom

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hancock announces new restrictions for the North East [Video]

Hancock announces new restrictions for the North East

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces new restrictions in north-east Englandfrom September 18. They will include a ban on residents socialising with otherpeople outside their own households, table..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Police trying to 'balance approach' on Covid-19 breaches [Video]

Police trying to 'balance approach' on Covid-19 breaches

West Midlands Police Chief Constable Dave Thompson says his force is trying to "balance" its approach in enforcing new Covid-19 restrictions and encourages the public to report breaches online rather..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:15Published
Where has the Government imposed stricter Covid restrictions? [Video]

Where has the Government imposed stricter Covid restrictions?

The Government has announced new restrictions to stop the spread ofcoronavirus across Greater Manchester and parts of east Lancashire and WestYorkshire. But what restrictions have been imposed and what..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Europe imposes fresh restrictions as global coronavirus cases top 30 million

 Large parts of Europe on Friday geared up for broad new restrictions to stop the coronavirus, after infections worldwide topped 30 million and the World Health...
Japan Today Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBelfast TelegraphWales Online

Coronaviruus: Local restrictions on BT60 begin this evening

 The latest local restrictions to be imposed in NI cover parts of County Armagh and begin at 17:00 BST.
BBC News Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBelfast TelegraphWales OnlineNewsmax

When we will know if Birmingham restrictions are getting tougher

When we will know if Birmingham restrictions are getting tougher Restrictions are currently in place for Birmingham, Solihull and Sandwell but more could follow
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Tweets about this

jazzymsc

Jazzymsc RT @ali: Pennsylvania Supreme Court sides with Democrats. Mail-in ballots can come in 3 days after Election Day "[M]ust either be postmark… 44 seconds ago

Ia5O0

えんかん RT @guardian: Trump and Biden both head to Minnesota as state opens early voting – US politics live https://t.co/xXlmspLCoW 1 minute ago

jaxdotcom

Florida Times-Union With only a slight uptick of COVID-19 cases in the past week, the rate of newly reported deaths has reached a high… https://t.co/ARlZyxHb5w 2 minutes ago

curvyfantasie

Sienna RT @standardnews: There's been a surge of Covid-19 in London, putting the capital city on track for curbs on socialising Follow all the LI… 3 minutes ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Trump and Biden both head to Minnesota as state opens early voting – US politics live: FBI chief warns of Russian i… https://t.co/wMpNLdt29H 4 minutes ago

aqeel_junaidi

aqeel junaidi RT @NH_India: Govt waking up after ‘#MahaHunkar’ of youth is a good sign, says #PriyankaGandhi #Congress #Unemployment https://t.co/rhF… 5 minutes ago

BlackM1710

M 💙 RT @BBCScotlandNews: National Clinical Director @jasonleitch confirms an Edinburgh Rugby academy player has tested positive for Covid after… 5 minutes ago

aqeel_junaidi

aqeel junaidi RT @NH_India: #Farmers have lost faith in the #ModiGovernment, says #RahulGandhi https://t.co/qkRxC12ycB 6 minutes ago