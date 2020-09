You Might Like

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted late Sunday night that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a post on Twitter Yediyurappa said that he was fine but had been hospitalised.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:38 Published on August 3, 2020

