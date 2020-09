You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ludhiana IRS officer, a nature lover, increasing forest cover with Ayurveda twist



Ludhiana based IRS officer Rohit Kumar who enjoy spending time with nature, has come up with a unique plan to save the environment and increase the green cover through his micro-forest initiative. He.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51 Published 2 weeks ago Superstar Prabhas adopts 1650 acres of Khazipally reserve forest in Telangana



'Bahubali' famed actor Prabhas adopted 1650 acres of Khazipally reserve forest under Green Indian Challenge program by MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. The forest will be developed as an urban eco-park.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:38 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this