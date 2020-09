French singer Juliette Greco dies aged 93, according to reports Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Juliette Greco, the French singer, actress, cultural icon and muse to existentialist philosophers of the country’s post-war period, has died, according to reports. 👓 View full article

