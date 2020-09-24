Global  
 

Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet asked gay friends for advice before tackling a lesbian romance in new film Ammonite

PinkNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Ammonite star Saoirse Ronan has revealed that she and Kate Winslet went to gay friends for advice before playing lovers in the new lesbian film. The romantic drama, directed by Francis Lee, has already been showered with praise by film critics, with Ronan and Winslet tipped for major awards success. Speaking...
