Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No area in England ranked ‘low’ risk within Covid-19 app as virus cases rise

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
No local area in England is considered a low risk coronavirus zone within the nation’s new contact tracing app, as cases continue to climb.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: COVID-19 Smartphone App Launches in England and Wales

COVID-19 Smartphone App Launches in England and Wales 01:30

 LONDON — England and Wales launched an app for tracking and tracing the coronavirus on Thursday, September 24, BBC News reports. The NHS COVID-19 app is available for smartphones running Android 6.0 or iOS 13.5 and Bluetooth 4.0 or higher. It is not available for tablets or other devices. It...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New restrictions expected for North East amid rising Covid-19 cases [Video]

New restrictions expected for North East amid rising Covid-19 cases

The North East looks set to become the latest area in England to come underlocal restrictions as coronavirus cases rise. The restrictions will reportedlyapply to Newcastle, Northumberland, North..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
How does the new NHS contact tracing app work? [Video]

How does the new NHS contact tracing app work?

Businesses across England and Wales are being encouraged to download NHS Testand Trace QR codes to prepare for the launch of an official contact tracingapp. The app, which is currently being trialled..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Study suggests optimal detection, treatment of cardiac risk could save millions of lives [Video]

Study suggests optimal detection, treatment of cardiac risk could save millions of lives

Nearly 3.5 million cases of heart disease and stroke could be prevented, and UKP 68 billion saved in health and social care costs over a period of 25 years, if every adult in England at high risk of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published

Tweets about this