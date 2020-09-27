|
Vardy treble in stunning Leicester win at Man City
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Jamie Vardy's hat-trick inspires visitors Leicester City to a stunning 5-2 victory over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jamie Vardy English association football player
Vardy hits hat-trick as Leicester put five past Man CityJamie Vardy's hat-trick inspires visitors Leicester City to a stunning 5-2 victory over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.
BBC News
FPL: Who were the top point scorers in 2019/20?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Leicester City F.C. Association football club
Leicester City Women: How Emile Heskey has boosted club on eve of quarter-finalChampionship side Leicester City are preparing to host holders Manchester City in the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals.
BBC News
Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
Jorginho to Arsenal if Chelsea buy Rice - Saturday's gossipLampard wants Chelsea to make move for Rice, Tottenham in talks to sign Skriniar, Sevilla expect second Kounde offer from Man City, plus more.
BBC News
Gabriel Jesus: Manchester City forward ruled out for at least three weeksManchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out of action for at least three weeks.
BBC News
City of Manchester Stadium Home ground of Manchester City Football Club in England
'Why Stones can still save his Man City career’ - Lescott MOTD analysisThis is a huge season for John Stones but it could see him revive his career at Etihad Stadium, says former Manchester City and England defender Joleon Lescott.
BBC News
Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
Eric Garcia rejects contract extension at Manchester City
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this