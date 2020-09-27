Global  
 

Vardy treble in stunning Leicester win at Man City

BBC News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Jamie Vardy's hat-trick inspires visitors Leicester City to a stunning 5-2 victory over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.
News video: Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview 01:00

 In-depth match preview as Manchester City host Leicester in the PremierLeague.

Jamie Vardy Jamie Vardy English association football player

FPL: Who were the top point scorers in 2019/20? [Video]

FPL: Who were the top point scorers in 2019/20?

As the FPL season goes live for 2020/21, we take a look at which playersperformed best last season. From Teemu Pukki's blistering start to JamieVardy's purple patch, there were plenty of points on offer from surpriseassets.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Leicester City F.C. Leicester City F.C. Association football club

Leicester City Women: How Emile Heskey has boosted club on eve of quarter-final

 Championship side Leicester City are preparing to host holders Manchester City in the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals.
BBC News
Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester [Video]

Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester

Mikel Arteta suggested his Arsenal side is evolving without Mesut Ozil as theclub's highest-paid player again missed out on the squad for Wednesday'sCarabao Cup win at Leicester. The Gunners made seven changes at the King PowerStadium as a Christian Fuchs own goal and late Eddie Nketiah tap-in sealed a2-0 victory for the visitors. Despite those alterations there was still noroom in the matchday squad for either Ozil or Matteo Guendouzi, who have yetto kick a ball this season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Jorginho to Arsenal if Chelsea buy Rice - Saturday's gossip

 Lampard wants Chelsea to make move for Rice, Tottenham in talks to sign Skriniar, Sevilla expect second Kounde offer from Man City, plus more.
BBC News

Gabriel Jesus: Manchester City forward ruled out for at least three weeks

 Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out of action for at least three weeks.
BBC News

City of Manchester Stadium City of Manchester Stadium Home ground of Manchester City Football Club in England

'Why Stones can still save his Man City career’ - Lescott MOTD analysis

 This is a huge season for John Stones but it could see him revive his career at Etihad Stadium, says former Manchester City and England defender Joleon Lescott.
BBC News
Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League [Video]

Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League

Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus for delivering on the biggest stage asManchester City stunned Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Jesus forced and then took advantage of two mistakes from RaphaelVarane to set up Raheem Sterling and then score himself in a 2-1 victory overthe Spanish champions at the Etihad Stadium. The result secured a 4-2aggregate win in the last-16 tie and booked City’s place in the last-eightmini-tournament in Lisbon, where they will play Lyon on Saturday week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published
Eric Garcia rejects contract extension at Manchester City [Video]

Eric Garcia rejects contract extension at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola confirms that Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has turneddown the offer of a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Vardy: It was a good performance [Video]

Vardy: It was a good performance

Jamie Vardy speaks to Sky Sports following Leicester's 5-2 win over Manchester City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:50Published
Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win [Video]

Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win

A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published
Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola [Video]

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola

Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Leicester team news v Man City: Amartey makes rare start

Leicester team news v Man City: Amartey makes rare start The Ghanaian utility man makes his first Premier League appearance in nearly two years as Brendan Rodgers changes formation to face Manchester City at the Etihad
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •BBC NewsTeam Talk

Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Leicester City

 Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to beat Leicester City in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The Citizens were 3-1 winners...
The Sport Review Also reported by •SoccerNews.comBBC NewsDaily StarTeam Talk

Man City boss Guardiola hits out at schedule: Nobody cares about the players

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola accused football authorities of failing in their duty of care amid a hectic fixture schedule, insisting players are “not...
SoccerNews.com


