Police told not to download Covid-19 app on work phones as downloads top 12m

The technology in our pockets can now play a role in tracing the spread ofcoronavirus, with the launch of an app for England and Wales. But how shouldthe app be used, who should use it and will it even..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
The COVID Trace Nevada smartphone app is officially available for download and officials say it is an additional tool, along with traditional contact tracing, to help get the coronavirus under control..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:27Published