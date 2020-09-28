Global  
 

Police told not to download Covid-19 app on work phones as downloads top 12m

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Police officers are being told not to download the coronavirus contact tracing app on to work phones, as the app topped 12 million downloads on Monday.
