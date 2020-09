You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Who's in the cast of ITV drama Honour about Birmingham body in suitcase murder? Keeley Hawes stars in the new two-parter but who else can we expect to see in the true-life drama about the brutal murder of Banaz Mahmod?

Tamworth Herald 5 days ago



ITV Honour victim begged police for help before dad killed her ITV drama Honour will start on Monday, starring Keeley Hawes, as it retells the harrowing tale of Ms Mahmod's tragic death

Tamworth Herald 4 days ago



True story behind ITV's Honour drama of Banaz Mahmod body in suitcase murder A police investigation into brutal killing of a 20-year-old woman whose body was found in a suitcase buried in a Birmingham garden is at the heart of the...

Tamworth Herald 20 hours ago





Tweets about this