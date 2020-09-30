Global  
 

Prime Minister’s Covid-19 confusion ‘no surprise’, Starmer tells MPs

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Boris Johnson urged Labour to stop “sniping from the sidelines” after Sir Keir Starmer warned the Prime Minister’s Covid-19 confusion came as no surprise.
News video: Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion

Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion 02:06

 Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself. Sir Keir toldthe Commons: “One of the major problems, as we’ve seen in the last 24 hours,is widespread confusion about the local restrictions and I don’t...

