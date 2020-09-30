Prime Minister’s Covid-19 confusion ‘no surprise’, Starmer tells MPs

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Starmer: Government needs test and trace locally



Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has demanded the government reconsider its Covid test and trace system, explaining it would be much more effective if done locally. He added Prime Minister Boris.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:26 Published 22 hours ago Johnson urges MPs to 'back the rule of six'



Boris Johnson has urged MPs to back "rule of six" measures aimed at curbingthe spread of coronavirus ahead of a Commons vote. The Prime Minister'sofficial spokesman said the ban on more than six people.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 2 days ago New Zealand lifts Auckland virus limits



Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand's largest city will be lifted this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. Ryan Brooks reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:09 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this