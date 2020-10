Circuit-breaker lockdown almost inevitable, public health expert warns Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A circuit-breaker lockdown in Northern Ireland is “almost inevitable” if Covid-19 cases continue to rise, a public health expert has warned. 👓 View full article

