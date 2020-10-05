Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kate McKinnon pays moving silent tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday Night Live

PinkNews Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Out comic Kate McKinnon paid a moving tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg during Saturday Night Live‘s return to the airwaves. The 3 October SNL premiere took a moment to pay tribute to the late Supreme Court justice and equal rights hero, who passed away from pancreatic cancer last month. Saturday Night Live star Kate...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: ‘SNL’ Pays Tribute To Ruth Bader Ginsburg

‘SNL’ Pays Tribute To Ruth Bader Ginsburg 00:25

 ‘SNL’ Pays Tribute To Ruth Bader Ginsburg

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Funniest Chris Rock SNL Sketches [Video]

Top 10 Funniest Chris Rock SNL Sketches

SNL couldn’t have picked a better host to kick off its new season. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable single or recurring “SNL” skits, as well as monologues, that showcase..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:14Published
President Trump Names Nominee To Replace Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

President Trump Names Nominee To Replace Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Donald Trump has named his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Judge Amy Coney Barrett was introduced Saturday afternoon, and Republicans want to get..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published
Empire State Building Lit Red, White And Blue For RBG [Video]

Empire State Building Lit Red, White And Blue For RBG

The Empire State Building was lit red, white and blue Friday in tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Brooklyn native.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:13Published

Related news from verified sources

'Rest in power': Kate McKinnon dons lace-collared robe for 'SNL' tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Kate McKinnon, who has memorably portrayed the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on "Saturday Night Live," paid a final tribute to the Supreme Court Justice.
USATODAY.com

Kate McKinnon pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg during 'SNL' Season 46 premiere

 Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Ruth Bader Ginsburg one more time for a touching tribute during the “Saturday Night Live” Season 46 premiere. 
FOXNews.com

'Saturday Night Live' Takes a Moment to Honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg During Premiere

 Kate McKinnon and Saturday Night Live are honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg. During the season 46 premiere on Saturday (October 3), the show took a brief moment to...
Just Jared


Tweets about this