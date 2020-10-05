Kate McKinnon pays moving silent tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday Night Live
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Out comic Kate McKinnon paid a moving tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg during Saturday Night Live‘s return to the airwaves. The 3 October SNL premiere took a moment to pay tribute to the late Supreme Court justice and equal rights hero, who passed away from pancreatic cancer last month. Saturday Night Live star Kate...
President Donald Trump has named his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Judge Amy Coney Barrett was introduced Saturday afternoon, and Republicans want to get..