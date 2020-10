Corrie removes all traces of shamed actor Bruno Langley as Todd returns Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Gareth Pierce will replace disgraced actor Bruno Langley as character Todd Grimshaw. Gareth Pierce will replace disgraced actor Bruno Langley as character Todd Grimshaw. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this