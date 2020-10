You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources London moves into Tier-2 Covid-19 restrictions



London has been moved into Tier-2 restrictions, the second-highest Covid-19 alert level, as cases continue to rise in the capital. Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire,.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:37 Published 8 minutes ago London set to move to Tier 2 of lockdown restrictions



Millions of people in England will face tougher coronavirus restrictions asLondon is set to move into Tier 2 of lockdown measures. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 33 minutes ago Londoners banned from mixing indoors



Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced that the capital will face Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:39 Published 2 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Sadiq Khan calls for support package for London’s businesses and authorities Sadiq Khan has urged the Prime Minister to put a support package in place for London, as he suggested the capital could enter the higher Tier 2 coronavirus...

Belfast Telegraph 15 hours ago





Tweets about this