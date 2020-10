You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Colorado Senate Race: John Hickenlooper Attacks Cory Gardner Over Supreme Court Vacancy



Former Gov. John Hickenlooper attacked Sen. Cory Gardner in a new ad released Wednesday, charging that the Colorado Republican is "ready to rush through a Supreme Court justice at lightning speed".. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago Black Woman Fed Up With Harassment From White Neighbors To Have Day In Court



A Black woman at her wits' end from being harassed for years by her neighbors may finally see justice. According to Newser, the Long Island couple she accuses of waging a years-long campaign of.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:46 Published on August 18, 2020

Tweets about this