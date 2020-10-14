Global  
 

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett makes the limpest of apologies for saying being LGBT+ is a ‘preference’

PinkNews Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett has apologised for using an outdated term to suggest that being LGBT+ is a choice. Amy Coney Barrett sparked outrage Tuesday (13 October), the second day of her confirmation hearings, while responding to questions on Obergefell v Hodges, the landmark 2015 Supreme...
 Laura Podesta reports Judge Amy Coney Barrett faced questions by senators for nearly 12 hours On Tuesday.

