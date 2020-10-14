Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett makes the limpest of apologies for saying being LGBT+ is a ‘preference’ Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett has apologised for using an outdated term to suggest that being LGBT+ is a choice. Amy Coney Barrett sparked outrage Tuesday (13 October), the second day of her confirmation hearings, while responding to questions on Obergefell v Hodges, the landmark 2015 Supreme... 👓 View full article

