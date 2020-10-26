Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Queer couples race to get married before Trump’s far-right Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed

PinkNews Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Queer couples in America are racing to get married before before far-right nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the US Supreme Court, fearing she could roll back marriage equality. Anti-LGBT+ Catholic judge Amy Coney Barrett is expected to be confirmed to the Supreme Court on Monday (October 26), with the Republican...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Senate Expected To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett

Senate Expected To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett 00:26

 The U.S. Senate will hold a final confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Interview: The twists and turns of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation process [Video]

Interview: The twists and turns of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation process

Pacific Law professor Clark Kelson explains the "unusual" nomination to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court Justice's seat.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 04:31Published
ACB To Clinch Confirmation [Video]

ACB To Clinch Confirmation

The United States Senate is on the verge of confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. ACB cleared a key procedural hurdle yesterday. The U.S. Senate stayed in session overnight for 30..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Murkowski Will Vote To Confirm [Video]

Murkowski Will Vote To Confirm

On Saturday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said that will vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Murkowski was opposed to confirming a Supreme Court judge to the court so close to the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Amy Coney Barrett showed she's ready to be part of Trump's post-truth strategy

Amy Coney Barrett showed she's ready to be part of Trump's post-truth strategy (CNN)What the United States is really facing in the November election and in Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination is whether the country will become a...
WorldNews

Republican senators work over weekend to put Amy Coney Barrett on Supreme Court

 The US Senate is gearing up for a rare weekend session as Republicans race to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court and cement a conservative majority...
Belfast Telegraph

Trump’s Nominee Gets a Hearing and the Town Hall Divide: This Week in the 2020 Race

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing unfolded on Capitol Hill while President Trump and Joe Biden participated in dueling town hall...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this