Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Palestinian official Saeb Erekat ‘in critical condition’

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat was in critical condition and breathing with a ventilator on Monday due to Covid-19, according to the Israeli hospital treating him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Palestinian official Erekat hospitalized with COVID

Palestinian official Erekat hospitalized with COVID 01:07

 Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Israel on Sunday for treatment of a worsening case of COVID-19, the Palestine Liberation Organization said. Soraya Ali reports.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Senior PLO Official Saeb Erekat in critical condition, Israeli hospital says

 Saeb Erekat, who contracted the coronavirus earlier this month, was stable Sunday night, but he is now anesthetized and on a ventilator
Haaretz

Top Palestinian Official Receiving COVID-19 Treatment In Jerusalem Hospital

 Palestinian politician Saeb Erekat is in critical but stable condition in Hadassah Hospital, where he has been moved after reportedly testing positive for...
NPR


Tweets about this