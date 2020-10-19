Global
Palestinian official Saeb Erekat ‘in critical condition’
Palestinian official Saeb Erekat ‘in critical condition’
Monday, 19 October 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat was in critical condition and breathing with a ventilator on Monday due to Covid-19, according to the Israeli hospital treating him.
1 day ago
Palestinian official Erekat hospitalized with COVID
01:07
Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Israel on Sunday for treatment of a worsening case of COVID-19, the Palestine Liberation Organization said. Soraya Ali reports.
Senior PLO Official Saeb Erekat in critical condition, Israeli hospital says
Saeb Erekat, who contracted the coronavirus earlier this month, was stable Sunday night, but he is now anesthetized and on a ventilator
Haaretz
11 hours ago
Top Palestinian Official Receiving COVID-19 Treatment In Jerusalem Hospital
Palestinian politician Saeb Erekat is in critical but stable condition in Hadassah Hospital, where he has been moved after reportedly testing positive for...
NPR
4 hours ago
