Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: Greater Manchester Tier 3 move prompts more police patrols

BBC News Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Greater Manchester's chief constable urges public to work with police and comply with Tier 3 rules.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Manchester Tier 3 talks deadlocked

Manchester Tier 3 talks deadlocked 03:21

 Talks about whether Greater Manchester should go into a Tier 3 lockdown have ended today without progress.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Biden hits Trump on COVID, climate change in Tampa

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hit President Donald Trump on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as climate change, in a speech that was..
USATODAY.com
Some COVID-19 'long haulers' experience lasting skin problems [Video]

Some COVID-19 'long haulers' experience lasting skin problems

Some patients with COVID-19 have persistent skin-related symptoms long after their initial infection has cleared, according to a new analysis.The findings, presented at the 29th Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), point to another burden experienced by so-called "long haulers" who get better but don't seem to fully recover from COVID-19.For the analysis, researchers established an international registry for COVID19 skin manifestations in April 2020, in collaboration with the International League of Dermatological Societies and the American Academy of Dermatology. Clinicians were contacted in June and August to update COVID-19 laboratory test results and the duration of patients' COVID-19skin symptoms. The team defined long haulersas anyone with skin symptoms of COVID-19 that persisted for at least 60 days.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Star Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

 Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, the Heisman Trophy front-runner and likely top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Covid: Nottinghamshire moves into tier 3 restrictions

 A 9pm curfew on buying alcohol in shops is one of the restrictions put in place in the county.
BBC News

Greater Manchester Greater Manchester County of England

Andy Burnham: Tesco has not taken a responsible attitude to face coverings [Video]

Andy Burnham: Tesco has not taken a responsible attitude to face coverings

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has accused Tesco of failing to be'Covid-safe' over the use of masks, accusing the supermarket giant of nottaking a 'responsible attitude'. He told the Lords economic affairs committeethat local leaders had called for the Government to hand over powers to taketargeted enforcement action against firms that fail to protect staff andcustomers. 'We asked for summary closure powers of all premises that were notdeemed to be Covid-safe,' Mr Burnham said. 'I’m not just talking about pubsand restaurants. There are large supermarkets in Greater Manchester who in myview have not properly implemented the requirements around face coverings. AndI’ll name one chain: Tesco. 'I don’t believe they’ve taken a responsibleattitude to this issue, they’ve said it’s not for them to enforce. Well I dothink it is for those organisations to enforce.'

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Gary Neville: Government keeps changing tactics on coronavirus [Video]

Gary Neville: Government keeps changing tactics on coronavirus

Former footballer Gary Neville likens the coronavirus restrictions to afootball manager changing tactics with every match. He criticises theGovernment's handling of the pandemic, saying the people of Manchester 'wantto be treated fairly'. Neville said the people of Greater Manchester wereproud of local leaders who clashed with the Government over funding as theregion was placed into Tier 3 last week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published
Nottingham prepares for highest band of Covid-19 restrictions [Video]

Nottingham prepares for highest band of Covid-19 restrictions

Residents in Nottingham and surrounding boroughs have been urged to keepshowing “resilience” ahead of new Tier 3 controls coming into force. TougherCovid-19 rules for Nottingham city and the Broxtowe, Gedling and Rushcliffeborough council areas will come into force on Thursday, with finer details ofthe measures expected to be outlined later on Tuesday. Nottingham will joinWarrington as well as the Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester,Lancashire and South Yorkshire in having fresh restrictions imposed in Tier 3.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published
Thousands more braced for toughest coronavirus controls in England [Video]

Thousands more braced for toughest coronavirus controls in England

Hundreds of thousands more people are preparing for the imposition of toughestcoronavirus restrictions.as talks continue between the Government and localleaders. Parts of Nottinghamshire look set to be the next to enter the highestTier 3 alert level in England. Local politicians have indicated that theyexpect the new measures could come into force as early as Wednesday. Thecouncil in Warrington in Cheshire has already said it will be joining Tier 3on Thursday, following suit of the likes of South Yorkshire, Liverpool City,Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Barclay highlights continuity of support [Video]

Barclay highlights continuity of support

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay has addressed the continuity of financial support for Greater Manchester. He states Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was seeking an agreement on better terms than other areas. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published

Related videos from verified sources

Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3 [Video]

Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3

Greater Manchester has moved into the highest coronavirus alert level of Tier 3, joining Lancashire and Liverpool City Region.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:29Published
Coronavirus lockdown in England: Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough to move to Tier 2 [Video]

Coronavirus lockdown in England: Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough to move to Tier 2

A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. South Yorkshire has announced it will joinGreater Manchester in Tier three from Sunday October..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Coronavirus lockdown in England: South Yorkshire to move to Tier 3 [Video]

Coronavirus lockdown in England: South Yorkshire to move to Tier 3

A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. South Yorkshire has announced it will joinGreater Manchester in Tier three from Sunday October..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

What will happen when Derby goes into tier two

What will happen when Derby goes into tier two If you live in a tier two area but travel to a tier one zone you must still abide by tier two rules
Derby Telegraph Also reported by •Cambridge NewsThe ArgusHull Daily Mail

Man is tier 3 in week but tier 1 on weekends

 A MAN has explained that during the week he lives a locked-down tier 3 lifestyle but at the weekends he treats himself to living like a tier 1.
The Daily Mash Also reported by •Cambridge NewsSurrey Mirror

San Mateo, Contra Costa and Marin counties move from red to orange tier and loosen Covid restrictions

 San Mateo, Marin and Contra Costa Counties all moved up from the red "substantial" tier to the orange "moderate" tier on Tuesday after an improvement in Covid...
bizjournals Also reported by •Daily Record

Tweets about this