Covid-19: Greater Manchester Tier 3 move prompts more police patrols

Andy Burnham: Tesco has not taken a responsible attitude to face coverings



Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has accused Tesco of failing to be'Covid-safe' over the use of masks, accusing the supermarket giant of nottaking a 'responsible attitude'. He told the Lords economic affairs committeethat local leaders had called for the Government to hand over powers to taketargeted enforcement action against firms that fail to protect staff andcustomers. 'We asked for summary closure powers of all premises that were notdeemed to be Covid-safe,' Mr Burnham said. 'I’m not just talking about pubsand restaurants. There are large supermarkets in Greater Manchester who in myview have not properly implemented the requirements around face coverings. AndI’ll name one chain: Tesco. 'I don’t believe they’ve taken a responsibleattitude to this issue, they’ve said it’s not for them to enforce. Well I dothink it is for those organisations to enforce.'

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published on January 1, 1970