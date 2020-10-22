Covid-19: Greater Manchester Tier 3 move prompts more police patrols

Some patients with COVID-19 have persistent skin-related symptoms long after their initial infection has cleared, according to a new analysis.The findings, presented at the 29th Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), point to another burden experienced by so-called "long haulers" who get better but don't seem to fully recover from COVID-19.For the analysis, researchers established an international registry for COVID19 skin manifestations in April 2020, in collaboration with the International League of Dermatological Societies and the American Academy of Dermatology. Clinicians were contacted in June and August to update COVID-19 laboratory test results and the duration of patients' COVID-19skin symptoms. The team defined long haulersas anyone with skin symptoms of COVID-19 that persisted for at least 60 days.
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has accused Tesco of failing to be'Covid-safe' over the use of masks, accusing the supermarket giant of nottaking a 'responsible attitude'. He told the Lords economic affairs committeethat local leaders had called for the Government to hand over powers to taketargeted enforcement action against firms that fail to protect staff andcustomers. 'We asked for summary closure powers of all premises that were notdeemed to be Covid-safe,' Mr Burnham said. 'I’m not just talking about pubsand restaurants. There are large supermarkets in Greater Manchester who in myview have not properly implemented the requirements around face coverings. AndI’ll name one chain: Tesco. 'I don’t believe they’ve taken a responsibleattitude to this issue, they’ve said it’s not for them to enforce. Well I dothink it is for those organisations to enforce.'
Former footballer Gary Neville likens the coronavirus restrictions to afootball manager changing tactics with every match. He criticises theGovernment's handling of the pandemic, saying the people of Manchester 'wantto be treated fairly'. Neville said the people of Greater Manchester wereproud of local leaders who clashed with the Government over funding as theregion was placed into Tier 3 last week.
Residents in Nottingham and surrounding boroughs have been urged to keepshowing “resilience” ahead of new Tier 3 controls coming into force. TougherCovid-19 rules for Nottingham city and the Broxtowe, Gedling and Rushcliffeborough council areas will come into force on Thursday, with finer details ofthe measures expected to be outlined later on Tuesday. Nottingham will joinWarrington as well as the Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester,Lancashire and South Yorkshire in having fresh restrictions imposed in Tier 3.
Hundreds of thousands more people are preparing for the imposition of toughestcoronavirus restrictions.as talks continue between the Government and localleaders. Parts of Nottinghamshire look set to be the next to enter the highestTier 3 alert level in England. Local politicians have indicated that theyexpect the new measures could come into force as early as Wednesday. Thecouncil in Warrington in Cheshire has already said it will be joining Tier 3on Thursday, following suit of the likes of South Yorkshire, Liverpool City,Greater Manchester and Lancashire.
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay has addressed the continuity of financial support for Greater Manchester. He states Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was seeking an agreement on better terms than other areas.
A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. South Yorkshire has announced it will joinGreater Manchester in Tier three from Sunday October..
A MAN has explained that during the week he lives a locked-down tier 3 lifestyle but at the weekends he treats himself to living like a tier 1. The Daily Mash Also reported by •Cambridge News •Surrey Mirror
San Mateo, Marin and Contra Costa Counties all moved up from the red "substantial" tier to the orange "moderate" tier on Tuesday after an improvement in Covid... bizjournals Also reported by •Daily Record