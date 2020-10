SNL’s Kate McKinnon takes snide swipe at JK Rowling in hilarious sketch with Adele Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon tore into JK Rowling’s controversial comments against trans people in a snide sketch with none other than Adele. Adele, who invented humanity’s capacity to hear so we could listen to her music, appeared on Saturday night’s (24 October) episode to play a woman who... 👓 View full article