Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bruce Springsteen on his way to 12th UK number one album with Letter To You

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Bruce Springsteen is on his way to a 12th UK number one album with his latest record Letter To You, the Official Charts Company said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You — Reunion

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You — Reunion 02:38

 Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You — Reunion Featurette - Apple TV+ Go beyond the music as Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band record together live for the first time since Born In The U.S.A. in this intimate documentary that captures reflections on love, loss, and the way music has shaped...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Peacock Aims To Reduce Number Of Rejected Ads: Innovid’s Chalozin [Video]

Peacock Aims To Reduce Number Of Rejected Ads: Innovid’s Chalozin

The connected TV future may seem as clean and effortless as digital media - but that often masks the reality that the channel is sometimes more "programmanual" than "programmatic". That's a problem for..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 12:00Published
First Stream (10/23/20): New Music From Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign, Bruce Springsteen and H.E.R. | Billboard News [Video]

First Stream (10/23/20): New Music From Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign, Bruce Springsteen and H.E.R. | Billboard News

Ariana Grande changes 'Positions' with her new single, Ty Dolla $ign drops his star-studded album, Bruce Springsteen is back with his 20th studio album and H.E.R. premieres 'Damages' live performance..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:43Published
Many Americans are lying to their significant other about this [Video]

Many Americans are lying to their significant other about this

A third of Americans have lied to a significant other about their number of sexual partners, according to new research.A study of 2,000 Americans who've had sex revealed of those who've fibbed their..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Chart-topping album crowns late career renaissance for rocker Bruce Springsteen

 Bruce Springsteen’s album Letter To You, which has gone to number one in the UK, crowns a late career renaissance for the New Jersey-raised rocker.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this