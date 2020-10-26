Bruce Springsteen on his way to 12th UK number one album with Letter To You

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You — Reunion Featurette - Apple TV+
Go beyond the music as Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band record together live for the first time since Born In The U.S.A. in this intimate documentary that captures reflections on love, loss, and the way music has shaped...
The connected TV future may seem as clean and effortless as digital media - but that often masks the reality that the channel is sometimes more "programmanual" than "programmatic". That's a problem for..
Ariana Grande changes 'Positions' with her new single, Ty Dolla $ign drops his star-studded album, Bruce Springsteen is back with his 20th studio album and H.E.R. premieres 'Damages' live performance..