You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nicki Minaj Shares Baby Photo & Amber Rose Slams Kanye West



Nicki Minaj reveals first public pic of her son. Plus - Amber Rose opens up about Kanye West in a new interview. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 01:50 Published 1 week ago Nicki Minaj shares first picture of son



Nicki Minaj gave fans the first glimpse of her baby son to mark her first wedding anniversary to husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty'. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:42 Published 1 week ago Nicki Minaj shares first photo of baby son



Nicki Minaj is celebrating her first wedding anniversary by posting the first image of her newborn baby son. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:28 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this