Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to Emilia Romagna GP pole
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Valtteri Bottas beats Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to pole position with his last lap of qualifying at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
