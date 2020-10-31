Global  
 

Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to Emilia Romagna GP pole

BBC News Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Valtteri Bottas beats Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to pole position with his last lap of qualifying at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher's win record at the Portuguese Grand Prix

 Lewis Hamilton passes Valtteri Bottas to take a commanding victory in the Portuguese Grand Prix and break Formula 1's all-time win record.
All you need to know for Portuguese GP: Hamilton on the brink of history

 Lewis Hamilton often out-drives Valtteri Bottas, but on Saturday he out-thought the Finn to close in on a big milestone.
Lewis Hamilton on the brink of history in Portuguese GP

 Lewis Hamilton often out-drives Valtteri Bottas, but on Saturday he out-thought the Finn to close in on a big milestone.
Nick Jonas Claims Magical Powers to Help Athletes Win, Opposite of Drake Curse!

 Forget the "Drake Curse," Nick Jonas says athletes should be lining up for the "Jonas Blessing" -- a PROVEN theory that the JoBros can help win championships!!!..
Hamilton ready to drive change as Extreme E team owner [Video]

Hamilton ready to drive change as Extreme E team owner

Extreme E launches the global series with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg involved for the sport's first season.

Norris apologises after Hamilton and Stroll comments

 McLaren's Lando Norris issues a public apology after he played down Lewis Hamilton's record 92nd win at the Portuguese Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton says Extreme E can be 'alternative' to traditional motorsport

 Lewis Hamilton says Extreme E can be an "alternative" in motorsport and lets him "merge a love for motor racing with a love for the planet".
Fans banned from F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

 The Italian government bans spectators from attending this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the historic Imola track.
Mercedes boss Wolff has 'no concern' over whether Hamilton will stay

 Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff says he has "no concern" about Lewis Hamilton re-signing to stay with the team next season.
Lewis Hamilton: 'No concern' he will sign for Mercedes next season - team boss Wolff

 Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff says he has "no concern" about Lewis Hamilton re-signing to stay with the team next season.
Alfa Romeo team to retain name for 2021

 The Alfa Romeo name will remain in Formula 1 next season after the Italian car company extended its deal with the Sauber team by one year.
Saudi Arabian GP on provisional schedule for 2021

 Saudi Arabia is set to make its debut on the Formula 1 calendar next year, with a race on a street circuit in Jeddah.
Lewis Hamilton's dad emotional as son breaks all-time F1 win record

 Lewis Hamilton's father confessed he was overcome by emotion after watching his son make history by breaking Formula One's all-time win record. ......
Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him [Video]

Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him

Credit: BBC Breakfast. 1996 Formula One World Champion Damon Hill speaks toBBC Breakfast about Lewis Hamilton's legacy, after the driver surpassedMichael Schumacher's F1 race victory record.

Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive [Video]

Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive

Mercedes report a second positive coronavirus test ahead of the weekend's Eifel GP at Germany's Nuerburgring circuit.

How Lewis Hamilton became an F1 record-breaker

 Nürburgring win put Hamilton level with Schumacher Ex-McLaren boss Martin Whitmarsh tells us how the British driver became the most prolific in F1...
Hamilton leads Verstappen in sole F1 Emilia Romagna GP practice

 Lewis Hamilton set the pace for Mercedes in the sole Formula 1 practice session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, edging out Red Bull's Max Verstappen
'Delicate' driver salary cap not decided yet

'Delicate' driver salary cap not decided yet Oct.31 - Lewis Hamilton says news that his salary could be capped from 2023 caught him by "surprise". The $30 million per team cap was agreed by the teams during...
