You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ireland train ahead of France match with hopes of Six Nations title



Ireland squad take to pitch for training session ahead of France match with Six Nations title on the line Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:54 Published 22 hours ago Who will win the 2020 Six Nations?



The 2020 Six Nations will end on Saturday. We take a look at how things mightpan out with Wales entertaining Scotland, England visiting Italy and Irelandtravelling to France. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:04 Published 1 day ago Jones & Farrell praise Youngs on 100th cap



England head coach Eddie Jones and captain Owen Farrell praise Ben Youngs with the scrum-half set to become only the second Englishman to win his 100th cap in Saturday's Six Nations game against.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:45 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this