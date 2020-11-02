Live updates - Boris Johnson to defend national lockdown plans

Global  
 

Tamworth Herald Monday, 2 November 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson could face criticism from MPs as he defends his new national lockdown plan, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock will also make a statement.
News video: Boris Johnson announces a national lockdown for England

Boris Johnson announces a national lockdown for England 02:28

 The NHS will be overwhelmed within weeks without a national lockdown in England, Boris Johnson has warned, as he ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse the spread of coronavirus. The Prime Minister said that without action, deaths would reach "several thousand a day", with a "peak of...

