Live updates - Boris Johnson to defend national lockdown plans

The NHS will be overwhelmed within weeks without a national lockdown in England, Boris Johnson has warned, as he ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse the spread of coronavirus. The Prime Minister said that without action, deaths would reach "several thousand a day", with a "peak of...
Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 06:07Published
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the delay in imposing a second national lockdown in England will have a "very, very real" human cost and cause restrictions to drag on for longer. Boris Johnson..
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce details of a second national lockdown this year in the country's bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic. There are... The Argus Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail •Grimsby Telegraph