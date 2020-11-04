Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood in contention for England recall
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden could be recalled by England for the first time since their Iceland escapade when Gareth Southgate names his squad for November’s triple-header on Thursday.
Phil Foden has been recalled to the England squad for the upcoming matches against Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland – but there is no place for Mason... talkSPORT Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Indian Express
Phil Foden has been recalled to the England squad after being cut from the team in September for breaching coronavirus protocols. Manchester City midfielder... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •News24 •BBC News