Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood in contention for England recall

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood’s omission sends a ‘message’ – Gareth Southgate England manager Gareth Southgate says Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have beenleft out of his squad for upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark to“send a message”.

Southgate: We must send message to players



Gareth Southagte feels Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden's omission from the England squad allows the pair a "period of reflection" and "an opportunity to enjoy their football again." Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:58 Published on October 1, 2020