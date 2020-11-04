Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood in contention for England recall

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden could be recalled by England for the first time since their Iceland escapade when Gareth Southgate names his squad for November’s triple-header on Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood’s omission sends a ‘message’ – Gareth Southgate [Video]

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood’s omission sends a ‘message’ – Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate says Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have beenleft out of his squad for upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark to“send a message”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Southgate: We must send message to players [Video]

Southgate: We must send message to players

Gareth Southagte feels Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden's omission from the England squad allows the pair a "period of reflection" and "an opportunity to enjoy their football again."

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Gareth Southgate proves he is he man to lead England after recent problems

Gareth Southgate proves he is he man to lead England after recent problems Gareth Southgate has had to deal with Greg Clarke's resignation, Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood's antics and Harry Maguire's court case
Daily Star

England squad announcement: Phil Foden returns after punishment for Iceland incident but no Mason Greenwood, while Harry Maguire and Reece James included despite suspensions

 Phil Foden has been recalled to the England squad for the upcoming matches against Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland – but there is no place for Mason...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphIndian Express

Foden returns to England squad but no place for Greenwood

 Phil Foden has been recalled to the England squad after being cut from the team in September for breaching coronavirus protocols. Manchester City midfielder...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •News24BBC News