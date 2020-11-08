Covid-19: Branislav Ivanovic and Matheus Pereira test positive
West Brom defender Branislav Ivanovic and midfielder Matheus Pereira both test positive for Covid-19.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Branislav Ivanović Serbian association football player
Matheus Pereira Brazilian footballer
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Delhi pollution: Here is what children have to say on firecrackers ban
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:53Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Prince William reportedly battled Covid-19 in April
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
West Bromwich Albion F.C. Association football club in England
'We have to work hard - if not, we have no chance': Is trouble ahead for West Brom boss Bilic?West Brom boss Slaven Bilic was very critical of his side's display in their defeat at Fulham, but is there more trouble ahead?
BBC News
Fulham 2-0 West Brom: Hosts gain first Premier League win of the seasonFulham secure their first Premier League win of the season as they beat West Brom to move out of the bottom three.
BBC News
Frank Lampard stays tight-lipped over rumoured Marcos Alonso spat
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Related videos from verified sources