Covid-19: Branislav Ivanovic and Matheus Pereira test positive

Delhi pollution: Here is what children have to say on firecrackers ban



While Delhi Government imposed ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali over pollution concerns and extant COVID situation, a few children feel there should be some relaxations, as the decision would "spoil fun". "I am sad, but anyway we have to follow the rule, but there should be some relaxations, for half hour at least," said Yash near India Gate. "As Diwali came, govt got reason to ban firecrackers, but it is the only festival when we burst crackers. They should shut factories causing pollution," said Arpit. However, another child said that we should burst as less crackers as we can.

